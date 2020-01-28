No Help Yet Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, plummeting more than 75 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,525-point plateau and it's likely to consolidate further on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially among the financials and energy producers.

For the day, the index plunged 45.40 points or 2.89 percent to finish at 1,524.15 after trading between 1,519.03 and 1,548.11. Volume was 20.082 billion shares worth 69.174 billion baht. There were 1,455 decliners and 471 gainers, with 213 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 3.14 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 3.85 percent, Asset World plummeted 6.67 percent, Banpu cratered 7.27 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 2.71 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 1.92 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 1.80 percent, BTS Group declined 3.65 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dipped 0.82 percent, Kasikornbank slid 3.90 percent, Krung Thai Bank was down 2.42 percent, PTT skidded 3.87 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tumbled 4.67 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 3.47 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 1.75 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 2.75 percent and TMB Bank plunged 6.58 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 453.93 points or 1.57 percent to end at 28,535.80, while the NASDAQ lost 175.60 points or 1.89 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 fell 51.84 points or 1.57 percent to 3,243.63.

Traders flooded out of stocks and moved to safe havens amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a modest decrease in new home sales in December, while November's gains also suffered a downward revision.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session on coronavirus concerns and higher crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.05 or 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.