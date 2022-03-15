No Help Yet For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sliding almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,570-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks likely to extend recent losses. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead. The KLCI finished barely lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and plantations, while the glove makers offered support. For the day, the index eased 0.78 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,567.44 after trading between 1,556.10 and 1,572.60. Volume was 2.519 billion shares worth 2.223 billion ringgit. There were 637 decliners and 317 gainers. Among the actives, Axiata spiked 1.85 percent, while CIMB Group and Hong Leong Bank both added 0.40 percent, Digi.com slumped 0.49 percent, Genting retreated 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 7.67 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.16 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 1.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.92 percent, Maybank rose 0.11 percent, Maxis jumped 1.22 percent, MISC declined 1.10 percent, MRDIY rallied 1.11 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 1.13 percent, PPB Group perked 0.60 percent, Press Metal plummeted 3.38 percent, Public Bank collected 0.91 percent, RHB Capital fell 0.17 percent, Sime Darby Plantations plunged 2.32 percent, Telekom Malaysia soared 2.10 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.22 percent, Top Glove surged 5.99 percent and Sime Darby, Dialog Group, Genting Malaysia and INARI were unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Monday, slipping into negative territory as the session progressed although the Dow finished barely in the green. The Dow rose 1.05 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 32,945.24, while the NASDAQ plummeted 262.59 points or 2.04 percent to close at 12,581.22 and the S&P 500 shed 31.20 points or 0.74 percent to end at 4,173.11. The steep drop by the NASDAQ came amid a spike in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reaching its highest levels in well over two years. Treasury yields soared as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about further rate hikes. The central bank is likely to continue raising rates over the comings months in an effort to combat elevated inflation, although the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the pace. Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday amid easing worries about supply on reports the U.S. is likely to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended lower by $6.32 or 5.8 percent at $103.01 a barrel.