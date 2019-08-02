No Help Yet For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, giving away more than 210 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,730-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losing streak on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to deepening concerns over the trade war between the United States and China and the resulting plummet in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 92.06 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 10,731,75 after trading between 10,714.73 and 10,773.25.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.74 percent, while Mega Financial retreated 1.40 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.69 percent, First Financial retreated 1.28 percent, E. Sun Financial declined 1.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 2.90 percent, Acer dropped 1.06 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.89 percent, Largan Precision lost 0.59 percent, AsusTek Computer plunged 3.38 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.43 percent, MediaTek dipped 0.16 percent, Asia Cement surrendered 0.96 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 1.45 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 1.00 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but pulled back sharply after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Dow shed 280.85 points or 1.05 percent to 26,583.42, while the NASDAQ lost 64.30 points or 0.79 percent to 8,111.12 and the S&P 500 fell 26.82 points or 0.90 percent to 2,953.56.

Trump accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.

The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has led to increasing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Crude oil prices cratered on Thursday after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. West Texas Intermediate tumbled $3.61 or 6.24 percent to $54.28 per barrel as losses accelerated after Trump's announcement.