No Help Yet For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, giving away almost 400 points or 4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,550-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative amidst ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 182.76 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 10,549.04 after trading between 10,524.68 and 10,641.28.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.99 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.95 percent, CTBC Financial retreated 1.23 percent, Fubon Financial gave away 1.28 percent, First Financial fell 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial declined 1.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.37 percent, Hon Hai Precision plunged 3.08 percent, Largan Precision cratered 7.93 percent, Catcher Technology sank 3.88 percent, MediaTek added 0.64 percent, Asia Cement skidded 0.97 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, made back some ground as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 98.39 points or 0.37 percent to end at 26,485.01, while the NASDAQ lost 107.05 points or 1.32 percent to 8,004.07 and the S&P 500 fell 21.51 points or 0.73 percent to 2,932.05. For the week, the Dow lost 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 3.9 percent and the S&P sank 3.1 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh on Wall Street after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Traders were also digesting a closely watched Labor Department report showing U.S. job growth slowed in July but were in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices posted a modest recovery on Friday after plummeting more than 6 percent a day earlier on the escalating trade spat between the United States and China. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.09 or 2.00 percent to $55.58 after falling all the way to $54.28 a day earlier.