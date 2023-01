No Holiday PC Sales Boost for Intel and AMD

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Global shipments of PCs tumbled 28.5% year over year in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner, marking the largest quarterly decline in at least two decades. No geographic region, market segment, or vendor was spared. Demand for business PCs, a bright spot for the industry for most of last year, is now sinking fast. Even Apple suffered a 10% decline in shipments.The magnitude of this decline and the uncertainty over demand for PCs in 2023 could lead the ongoing inventory correction across the PC supply chain to become harsher for suppliers. PC vendors stuck with bloated inventories and a dismal demand outlook are going to be eager to knock down inventory levels and free up capital. That's not good news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Overall PC shipments were down 16.2% in 2022 thanks to the terrible fourth-quarter results and a 19.5% decline in shipments during the third quarter. This year probably won't be quite as bad, but a significant decline is still likely.Continue reading