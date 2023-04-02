|
02.04.2023 14:19:00
No Labels Poll Finds Most Voters Want Another Choice in 2024
59% Of Registered Voters Would Vote for a Moderate Independent Ticket
WASHINGTON, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a memo released today, No Labels outlined a path for how an independent Unity ticket could win the White House in 2024.
The memo cites the December 2022poll conducted for No Labels by HarrisX, which includes responses from over 26,000 registered voters nationally and representative samples of voters in all 50 states. As reported this morning in The Washington Post, the poll found that 64% of voters want more options than just Democrats and Republicans when selecting a president. Specifically, 59% said they would be open to voting for a "moderate independent" presidential ticket in 2024 if the alternatives were former President Trump as the Republican nominee and President Biden as the Democratic nominees.
None of this should be surprising because Americans are leaving the two major parties in droves. In February 2023, 44% told Gallup they considered themselves independent, compared to just 28% who identified as Democrats and 27% as Republicans.
It's hard to overstate just how frustrated and disaffected Americans are right now. Three-quarters of them disapprove of Congress, think the country is on the wrong track and "don't feel represented by the major leaders in either party." Half of Americans say they are worse off financially compared to a year ago, the most negative reading since 2009.
For the last decade, No Labels has been working to combat the growing anger and extremism consuming our politics. No Labels has created a growing national movement of commonsense Americans pushing our leaders together to solve our country's biggest problems.
In late 2021, No Labels began laying the groundwork for a potential independent Unity ticket – featuring one Democrat and one Republican – in 2024. No Labels is aware any independent ticket faces a steep climb. And if rigorously gathered data suggests an independent Unity ticket can't win, the ballot line will not be offered to any presidential ticket.
Going forward, the No Labels "2024 Insurance Policy" will proceed down one of two paths.
No Labels is working to ensure Americans have the choice to vote for a 2024 presidential ticket that features strong, effective, and honest leaders who will commit to working closely with both parties to find commonsense solutions to America's biggest problems.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/no-labels-poll-finds-most-voters-want-another-choice-in-2024-301787759.html
SOURCE No Labels
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX im Plus -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt weist im Montagshandel ein Plus aus, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum von der Stelle kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.