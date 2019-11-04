No Labels Problem Solver Convention Concludes with Surprising Insights From 1,500 New Hampshire Voters

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, No Labels hosted its Problem Solver Convention, featuring 1,500 people, members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, presidential candidates and No Labels Chairman former Senator Joe Lieberman. The convention was the largest gathering of undeclared New Hampshire voters in the 2020 election cycle, and it featured both an audience-wide focus group conducted by nationally renowned polling expert Frank Luntz and a presidential primary straw poll.

Among the New Hampshire voters participating in the straw poll, Mayor Pete Buttigieg captured 18.5% of the vote, with Tulsi Gabbard at 17.5% and John Delaney at 14.2%. Among the candidates leading the Democratic primary field nationally, Joe Biden received 6.9% support, Elizabeth Warren 5%, and Bernie Sanders 3.6%.

Last month, a representative statewide poll conducted by No Labels revealed that 53% of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are currently "undeclared," meaning they have no party affiliation. But New Hampshire allows these voters to register in either party's primary as late as Election Day, meaning they could shake up the race in a way no one sees coming.

"In 2016, everything we thought we knew about the presidential campaign was wrong. Although the far right and left seem to have the momentum in each party, they don't necessarily have the numbers. The Problem Solver Convention highlighted the voice of what may be the most important voting bloc in the New Hampshire primary," said No Labels Chief Strategist Ryan Clancy.

The Problem Solver Convention ran for around four hours, with several news-making items on the agenda.

The Problem Solvers Caucus

The convention highlighted the groundbreaking work of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, which was inspired by No Labels and includes 48 members evenly divided between the parties. Eight Caucus members participated in a panel moderated by Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill and A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist at RealClearPolitics, that included discussion of the group's historic reforms of House rules, key policy wins they negotiated in 2019, and the legislative path forward for other priorities amid the constant focus on impeachment and the presidential campaign. The Caucus members in attendance were: Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey; Tom Reed of New York; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania; Max Rose of New York; Tom Suozzi of New York; Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico; and Steve Watkins of Kansas.

GET IN THE ROOM! Campaign Kickoff

As Washington becomes more consumed by campaign politics, it has never been more important to have a forum where members of both parties can have a regular and open dialogue. This year, No Labels has been sponsoring regular, off-the-record meetings between members of both parties (bipartisan) and from both Senate and House (bicameral) in Washington. Ask the members who have been attending these meetings and they will tell you it's one of the rare times when our democracy actually feels like it is working. And suddenly, these meetings are taking on a new importance.

No Labels' GET IN THE ROOM! campaign, which was announced at today's convention, will mobilize citizens across America to demand their elected leaders commit to attending these monthly bipartisan meetings. No Labels believes attending the bipartisan bicameral meetings is a tangible and measurable step senators and representatives can take to show their constituents they want to be part of the solution.

Presidential Candidates Make Their Pitch

No Labels invited the 2020 presidential candidates from both sides of the aisle to attend the Convention and speak directly to the assembled audience. Three Democratic contenders—John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, and Marianne Williamson—addressed the crowd, along with Republican primary challenger Bill Weld.

No Labels' Ultimate Guide to the 2020 Election

Each attendee at the Convention received a copy of No Labels' just-released book, The Ultimate Guide to the 2020 Election. Co-authored by senior advisors Ryan Clancy and Margaret White, the book provides an unbiased look at the challenges facing America and outlines the shape of a new agenda that we believe can unite our divided country.

No Labels is a groundbreaking movement led by Americans who embrace the new politics of problem solving and are collaborating to find common-sense, non-partisan solutions to our toughest challenges.

