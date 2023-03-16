No limits! Private Internet Access rolls out unlimited simultaneous devices for all users

Private Internet Access (PIA) to provide even better value to new and existing users by offering unlimited device connections.

DENVER, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual private network (VPN) provider Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced that it will now cover unlimited devices under one subscription, effective today.

PIA is the world's most transparent VPN provider, trusted by over 30 million customers worldwide to protect their privacy and identity online. PIA already provides a host of great features included in its subscription, with servers in 84 countries, a strict no logs policy, and a secure encryption service that protects customers' personal information and data from prying eyes. PIA is committed to providing people around the world with a superior level of digital privacy and online freedom and its new unlimited devices offering will help PIA to deliver even greater value.

PIA's new offer of unlimited device connections per subscription applies to both new and existing customers, and is a significant upgrade from the 10 device connections previously offered.

Jose Blaya, Director of Engineering, Private Internet Access, said:

"We believe that the decision to roll out unlimited device connections to all Private Internet Access (PIA) subscribers will cement PIA as the most generous VPN on the market, offering superior privacy and security to our customers across all their devices at an extremely competitive price.

"With the growing reliance on multiple internet-connected devices for everyone's day-to-day needs, we understand people need broader protection to keep their widening digital footprint private. And while PIA initially gave 10 device connections, more than most VPNs on the market, we knew we could provide better value to new and existing users by offering unlimited device connections."

This enhanced offering means that it is easier than ever for PIA's customers to protect themselves across all their devices, including their laptop, desktop, mobile phone, smart TV, internet router and games consoles. PIA offers great compatibility across Windows, macOS, Apple iOS, Linux and Android.

About PIA

Private Internet Access (PIA) is the world's most transparent VPN provider, with over 30 million downloads. PIA never records or stores user data, and transparency is a guiding principle. PIA publishes regular transparency reports and its no-logs policy has been proven multiple times in court. It also undergoes independent audits to review its no-logs policy, most recently by Deloitte in 2022. PIA has a world-class, next-gen server infrastructure covering over 84 countries and each and every US state.

PIA has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE: KAPE) since 2019. To learn more about PIA, visit https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/ or follow us on Twitter .

