The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
26.05.2026 11:37:00
No Matter What Happens to the Market, These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your Portfolio
The market's been rocky but resilient. Do you think the upticks haven't been entirely warranted or earned? Given the headwinds the global economic climate is dishing out, you're not alone. You might want to consider dividend-paying investments that can weather the storm better than high-octane growth stocks.Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) aren't going to double a year from now, but they also aren't likely to have you doubling over in pain. They're consumer-facing businesses built to outlast the market when the going gets rough. Let's take a closer look at these three dividend stocks that belong in your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
24.05.26
|Why IPO mania could signal top of the market (Financial Times)
|
01.05.26