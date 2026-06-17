The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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17.06.2026 11:02:00
No Matter What Happens to the Market, These 3 Dividend Stocks Belong in Your Portfolio
It's not fun mapping out apocalyptic stock market scenarios, but it's worth knowing how your portfolio might hold up under duress. Stocks have been in a bull market for most of the past couple of decades, but there's bound to be some adversity -- it's part of being a long-term investor.You shouldn't necessarily avoid risk. Often, younger, faster-growing companies, or tech stocks at the cutting edge of innovation, can generate life-changing returns. But it's wise to include some blue chip dividend stocks that have time-tested, rock-solid businesses that will endure, no matter what happens to the broader market.These three stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they have each raised their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. They probably belong in your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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