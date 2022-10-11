Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 18:33:00

No More Late Fines at Broward County Library

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County Libraries Division is happy to announce the elimination of late fines. Late fines will no longer accrue on borrowed library materials and customers will not be fined for items that are returned after the due date. We are also cancelling all existing late fines on library cardholder accounts, and the late fines will be removed from accounts by Friday, October 14, 2022. Cardholders are still financially responsible for lost or damaged items and are encouraged to return materials on time to make them available to others.

Broward County Library Logo (PRNewsfoto/Broward County Libraries)

Approved unanimously by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, this new initiative aligns with the Board's commitment to library services and access to information for Broward County citizens. It will also provide economic relief during a time of rising prices and growing inflation.

"This is an exciting step in reducing and eliminating obstacles to library usage that disproportionately impact those without the means to pay," says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs. "Removing these late fines, while still requiring the items to be returned, allows more people to enjoy our materials for education, enrichment and inspiration."

This change is part of a national library industry movement, guided by the recommendations of the American Library Association, to increase public access to library services. Visit our website at Broward.org/Library.

About Broward County Libraries
Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is one of the largest and busiest library systems in Florida. Broward County Libraries Division's 38 locations provide convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

