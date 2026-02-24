Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 08:30:00

No Mortgage? Here are 10 States Where You Can Live on Social Security Alone.

As anyone who lives on Social Security benefits alone can tell you, it can be a tricky proposition. Even without a mortgage, the majority of Social Security recipients can't entirely cover their living expenses. However, Realtor.com recently compiled a list of states where those without a mortgage can live on benefits alone.(Note: Housing expenses refer to the costs associated with homeownership. This includes things like home insurance, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance. Although eliminating a mortgage can help your dollars stretch further, housing costs remain an issue.)Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Here

mehr Nachrichten