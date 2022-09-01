No one should be cut off if they can’t afford energy bills, says Zahawi

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

UK chancellor says more help will be provided to heat homes this winter but does not explain howThe chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, has said households should not be cut off if they cannot afford their energy bills, as the Treasury examines a range of options to help consumers cope with the cost of living crisis.Zahawi promised that the government would expand on the £37bn package of aid announced earlier this year to help households tackle soaring energy costs. He told Sky News: “No one should be cut off because they can’t afford their bills. Continue reading...