No refund after I was sold a stolen £3,300 bike on eBay

I phoned the police and the bike was seized, but eBay and my bank won’t help over reimbursementI bought a used electric cargo bike on eBay for £3,300 but, when it arrived, I discovered a cut in the frame. I put the frame number into the national BikeRegister database, which confirmed it had been stolen.The seller did not reply when I contacted them, so I phoned the police and the bike was seized. I was given crime reference and property log numbers. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel