No Signboard enters MOU to receive S$5 million investment

RENEWABLE biomass project developer and operator Gazelle Ventures has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to invest up to S$5 million in Catalyst-listed restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings. Under the proposed investment, Gazelle Ventures will also hold a 75 per cent stake in the enlarged share capital of No Signboard through a S$500,000 subscription of new shares.