On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 24, 2026, Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) reported net revenue of 509 million renminbi (RMB), the official currency of China, and outlined an operational shift toward an open global wealth management platform. New cross-border regulatory rules in China forced the company to restructure how it acquires wealth-management clients and distributes products overseas. Understanding this platform pivot reveals how the business plans to grow recurring fees outside its home market. Three things management said stand out.

China's regulatory changes created short-term revenue disruption, prompting the company to replace traditional relationship managers (RMs) -- client-facing wealth advisors -- with digital tools and external partner networks. Nontraditional channels now drive most new client accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Restructuring Mainland operations triggered 35 million RMB in one-time employee severance costs, dragging down operating profit. Strong liquidity and zero debt give the business plenty of runway to absorb restructuring expenses without straining operations.

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