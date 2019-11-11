Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB842.0 million ( US$117.8 million ), a 0.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2018



Q3 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 576.9



542.4



(6.0%) Asset management 198.5



240.4



21.1% Lending and other businesses 63.6



59.2



(6.9%) Total net revenues 839.0



842.0



0.4%

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB234.3 million ( US$32.8 million ), a 13.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2018



Q3 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 169.2



83.5



(50.6%) Asset management 101.7



145.7



43.3% Lending and other businesses 0.2



5.1



2,450.0% Total income from operations 271.1



234.3



(13.6%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB191.6 million ( US$26.8 million ), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP[1]net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB353.7 million ( US$49.5 million ), a 23.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2019 was 288,245, a 21.7% increase from September 30, 2018 .

as of was 288,245, a 21.7% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] during the third quarter of 2019 was 3,409, a 17.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

during the third quarter of 2019 was 3,409, a 17.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB13.0 billion ( US$1.8 billion ), a 53.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to the fact that the Company is no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to clients.

Product type Three months ended September 30,

2018

2019

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 22.8

81.4%

1.5

11.7% Private equity products 3.3

11.8%

3.5

26.8% Public securities products 1.5

5.4%

7.5

57.5% Other products 0.4

1.4%

0.5

4.0% All products 28.0

100.0%

13.0

100.0%

A verage transaction value per active client [3] for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.8 million ( US$0.5 million ), a 44.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 44.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. C overage network in mainland China included 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of September 30, 2019 , compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019 .

in mainland included 307 service centers covering 81 cities as of , compared with 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of . Number of relationship managers was 1,368 as of September 30, 2019 , a 4.2% decrease from June 30, 2019 , as the Company removed underperforming relationship managers as part of its operational streamlining efforts.

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period. [3] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong, United States and Canada. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2019 were RMB176.5 billion ( US$24.7 billion ), a 2.4% decrease from June 30, 2019 due to the voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products and a 7.5% increase from September 30, 2018 .

Investment type As of

June 30,

2019

Growth

Distribution/ Redemption

As of

September 30,

2019

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 104.4

57.7%

2.0

0.5

105.9

60.0% Credit 40.6

22.5%

0.1

7.3

33.4

19.0% Real estate 19.1

10.6%

1.7

2.1

18.7

10.6% Public securities[4] 8.2

4.5%

1.6

0.2

9.6

5.4% Multi-strategies 8.5

4.7%

0.4

-

8.9

5.0% All Investments 180.8

100.0%

5.8

10.1

176.5

100.0%

[4] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Lending and Other Businesses

The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB1.3 billion, compared with RMB4.0 billion in the corresponding period of 2018 as the Company reduced loan origination in response to market changes.

Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "In response to the economic environment and our transformation strategy, we are no longer offering single-counterparty credit products to our clients, which is reflected in the decline of the credit product transaction value in the third quarter. Instead, we are focusing on satisfying our clients' fixed income investment needs with public securities products such as standardized NAV-based bond funds, mutual funds, etc. We believe the distribution of these new products will continue to ramp up and drive our transaction value growth in the future. Despite structural changes in our product mix, we still achieved resilient financial results. Moreover, we believe client confidence is gradually recovering and our standardized products will meet our clients' expectations. Looking ahead, in the face of a rapidly changing environment, Noah will continue to focus on implementing product transformation, expanding its overseas business and building up its comprehensive portfolio of services, in order to further enhance our financial platform to fully service high net worth clients."

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB842.0 million (US$117.8 million), a 0.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased recurring service fee revenues and other service fees, and offset by decreased one-time commissions.

Wealth Management Business

- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB149.6 million ( US$20.9 million ), a 34.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018 due to a decrease in credit products distributed in third quarter of 2019.

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB318.9 million ( US$44.6 million ), a 4.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB4.3 million ( US$0.6 million ), a 64.4% decrease from the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.

- Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB69.6 million ( US$9.7 million ), an 124.6% increase from RMB31.0 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 34.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018 due to a decrease in credit products distributed in third quarter of 2019. - for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 4.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative effect of financial products with recurring service fees previously distributed. - for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 64.4% decrease from the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products. - for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), an 124.6% increase from in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients. Asset Management Business

- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB200.4 million ( US$28.0 million ), a 16.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management and service fees income generated from voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products in the third quarter of 2019.

- Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB38.1 million ( US$5.3 million ), a 78.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 16.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in assets under management and service fees income generated from voluntary accelerated repayments of certain credit products in the third quarter of 2019. - for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 78.6% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in performance-based income from certain real estate funds. Lending and Other Businesses

- Net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB59.2 million ( US$8.3 million ), a 6.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, due to reduced loan origination in the second and third quarters of 2019.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB607.7 million (US$85.0 million), a 7.0% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB394.8 million (US$55.2 million), selling expenses of RMB83.6 million (US$11.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB104.5 million (US$14.6 million) and other operating expenses of RMB52.8 million (US$7.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB458.8 million ( US$64.2 million ), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and legal fees.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 12.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and legal fees. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB94.8 million ( US$13.3 million ), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits.

for the third quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 2.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits. Operating costs and expensesfor the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB54.1 million ( US$7.6 million ), a 14.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees under non-lending businesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 27.8%, compared with 32.3% for the corresponding period in 2018.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.4%, compared with 29.3% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case.

for the third quarter of 2019 was 15.4%, compared with 29.3% for the corresponding period in 2018, due to legal expenses incurred related to Camsing case. Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2019 was 60.6%, compared with 51.2% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 was 60.6%, compared with 51.2% for the corresponding period in 2018. Income from operationsfor the lending and other businesses for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB5.1 million ( US$0.7 million ), compared with RMB0.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Investment Loss

Investment Loss for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB48.4 million (US$6.8 million), compared with investment loss of RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The loss was primarily due to changes in fair value of equity securities and other investments.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were RMB44.7 million (US$6.3 million), a 27.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to lower taxable income.

Net Income

Net Income

- Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB203.8 million ( US$28.5 million ), which is largely unchanged compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

- Net margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 24.2%, down from 24.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB191.6 million ( US$26.8 million ), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

- Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.8%, down from 24.8% for the corresponding period in 2018.

- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB3.13 (US$0.44) and RMB3.10 (US$0.43) , respectively, compared with RMB3.51 and RMB3.41 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), which is largely unchanged compared to the corresponding period in 2018. - for the third quarter of 2019 was 24.2%, down from 24.5% for the corresponding period in 2018. - for the third quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 7.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. - for the third quarter of 2019 was 22.8%, down from 24.8% for the corresponding period in 2018. - for the third quarter of 2019 was and , respectively, compared with and respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB353.7 million ( US$49.5 million ), a 23.7% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2019 was 42.0%, up from 34.1% for the corresponding period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2019 was RMB5.73 (US$0.80) , up from RMB4.68 for the corresponding period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had RMB3,669.2 million (US$513.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,360.1 million as of September 30, 2018 and RMB2,873.7 million as of June 30, 2019.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB220.4 million (US$30.8 million), compared to net cash inflow of RMB449.8 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to changes in working capital.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2019 was RMB440.0 million (US$61.6 million), compared to net cash outflow of RMB203.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The cash inflow was primarily due to proceeds from the disposal of various investments.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB40.6 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2019, compared to net cash outflow of RMB16.2 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the capital contribution by non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.

OTHER COMPANY DEVELOPMENTS

The Company also announced today that Mr. Grant Pan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mr. Shang Chuang who has decided to depart Noah for new professional pursuits, effective November 30, 2019.

Mr. Pan brings over 17 years of experience to the CFO role in areas such as corporate finance and corporate strategy. He has been serving as COO for Noah's asset management business since 2017. Prior to joining Noah, Mr. Pan was an audit partner with a Big Four accounting firm and assisted a number of successful offerings of China-based companies in the global capital markets. Mr. Pan received his MBA and Master's Degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and Bachelor's Degree from Beijing Foreign Studies University. He is a member of AICPA, CICPA and HKICPA.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, Chairlady and CEO of Noah, commented, "Mr. Pan is an experienced veteran in the financial services industry and brings a blend of operational and strategic experience to our finance operations since joining our company. We are confident that his extensive experience with financial service firms will prove invaluable to our finance planning and execution after stepping into his new role. Meanwhile, we want to extend our warm appreciation to Shang for his services during the past eight years in various key roles of Noah. We respect his decision to return to Hong Kong to pursue new professional endeavors and sincerely wish him the best."

2019 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This forecast reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2019 unaudited financial results and recent business activities.

The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details:

- United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free 800-905-945 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title: Noah Holdings Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Participant Password: Noah Holdings Limited

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until November 18, 2019 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10136399.

DISCUSSION OF RECENTLY ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2019, Noah distributed RMB65.4 billion (US$9.5 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB176.5 billion (US$24.7 billion) as of September 30, 2019.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities, credit and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,368 relationship managers across 307 service centers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 288,245 registered clients as of September 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 ended September 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --



Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 2,873,740

3,669,150

513,333



Restricted cash 2,500

2,500

350



Short-term investments 747,710

557,130

77,945



Accounts receivable 292,971

287,818

40,267



Loans receivable, net 532,284

541,703

75,787



Amounts due from related parties 799,391

666,584

93,259



Loans receivable from factoring business 69,270

60,000

8,394



Other current assets 314,624

298,403

41,748



Total current assets 5,632,490

6,083,288

851,083















Long-term investments 1,141,506

930,055

130,119

Investment in affiliates 1,411,072

1,289,296

180,379

Property and equipment, net 315,788

307,680

43,046

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 373,784

367,873

51,467

Non-current deferred tax assets 116,306

126,914

17,756

Other non-current assets 75,869

79,654

11,144 Total Assets 9,066,815

9,184,760

1,284,994











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 461,099

432,800

60,551



Income tax payable 59,743

96,668

13,524



Deferred revenues 144,378

192,614

26,948



Other current liabilities 628,158

333,132

46,607



Total current liabilities 1,293,378

1,055,214

147,630

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 380,862

370,845

51,883

Non-current deferred tax liabilities 66,741

65,314

9,138

Other non-current liabilities 21,832

11,952

1,672

Total Liabilities 1,762,813

1,503,325

210,323

Equity 7,304,002

7,681,435

1,074,671 Total Liabilities and Equity 9,066,815

9,184,760

1,284,994

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 177,863

129,786

18,158

(27.0%) Recurring service fees 140,293

135,201

18,915

(3.6%) Performance-based income 12,215

4,383

613

(64.1%) Other service fees 98,802

131,950

18,460

33.5% Total revenues from others 429,173

401,320

56,146

(6.5%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 54,697

21,137

2,957

(61.4%) Recurring service fees 338,300

386,381

54,057

14.2% Performance-based income 21,411

38,299

5,358

78.9% Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 414,408

445,817

62,372

7.6% Total revenues 843,581

847,137

118,518

0.4% Less: VAT related surcharges (4,597)

(5,150)

(721)

12.0% Net revenues 838,984

841,987

117,797

0.4% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (143,831)

(148,572)

(20,786)

3.3% Others (241,269)

(246,277)

(34,456)

2.1% Total compensation and

benefits (385,100)

(394,849)

(55,242)

2.5% Selling expenses (81,224)

(83,592)

(11,695)

2.9% General and administrative

expenses (60,010)

(104,450)

(14,613)

74.1% Other operating expenses (51,106)

(52,838)

(7,392)

3.4% Government grants 9,518

28,049

3,924

194.7% Total operating costs and

expenses (567,922)

(607,680)

(85,018)

7.0% Income from operations 271,062

234,307

32,779

(13.6%) Other income (expense):













Interest income 14,237

13,774

1,927

(3.3%) Interest expenses 1,156

-

-

N.A. Investment loss (16,817)

(48,405)

(6,772)

187.8% Other expense (1,836)

(5,114)

(715)

178.5% Total other expense (3,260)

(39,745)

(5,560)

1,119.2% Income before taxes and

income from equity in

affiliates 267,802

194,562

27,219

(27.3%) Income tax expense (61,804)

(44,737)

(6,259)

(27.6%) Income (loss) from equity in

affiliates (796)

53,974

7,551

N.A. Net income 205,202

203,799

28,511

(0.7%) Less: net (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interests (2,506)

12,201

1,707

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 207,708

191,598

26,804

(7.8%)















Income per ADS, basic 3.51

3.13

0.44

(10.8%) Income per ADS, diluted 3.41

3.10

0.43

(9.1%) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 32.3%

27.8%

27.8%



Net margin 24.5%

24.2%

24.2%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 59,172,524

61,308,638

61,308,638



Diluted 61,615,856

61,759,161

61,759,161



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 59,430,433

61,480,292

61,480,292





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two

ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 205,202

203,799

28,513

(0.7%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 50,719

119,641

16,738

135.9% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (289)

(3,191)

(446)

1,004.2% Comprehensive income 255,632

320,249

44,805

25.3% Less: Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to non-controlling interests (2,634)

12,052

1,686

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 258,266

308,197

43,119

19.3%

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

Change











Number of registered clients 236,906

288,245

21.7% Number of relationship managers 1,559

1,368

(12.3%) Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 83

81

(2.4%)

























Three months ended





September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 4,108

3,409

(17.0%) Transaction value:









Credit products 22,775

1,517

(93.3%) Private equity products 3,300

3,477

5.4% Public securities products 1,490

7,444

399.6% Other products 430

513

19.3% Total transaction value 27,995

12,951

(53.7%) Average transaction value per active client 6.81

3.80

(44.3%)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 129,099

687

-

129,786 Recurring service fees 133,825

1,376

-

135,201 Performance-based income 4,346

37

-

4,383 Other service fees 69,841

1,197

60,912

131,950 Total revenues from others 337,111

3,297

60,912

401,320 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 21,053

84

-

21,137 Recurring service fees 186,251

200,130

-

386,381 Performance-based income -

38,299

-

38,299 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 207,304

238,513

-

445,817 Total revenues 544,415

241,810

60,912

847,137 Less: business taxes and related

surcharges (2,067)

(1,368)

(1,715)

(5,150) Net revenues 542,348

240,442

59,197

841,987 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (148,572)

-

-

(148,572) Others (155,102)

(66,914)

(24,261)

(246,277) Total compensation and benefits (303,674)

(66,914)

(24,261)

(394,849) Selling expenses (69,563)

(9,315)

(4,714)

(83,592) General and administrative

expenses (77,370)

(17,916)

(9,164)

(104,450) Other operating expenses (33,905)

(2,947)

(15,986)

(52,838) Government grants 25,740

2,302

7

28,049 Total operating costs and expenses (458,772)

(94,790)

(54,118)

(607,680) Income from operations 83,576

145,652

5,079

234,307

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2018



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 177,305

558

-

177,863 Recurring service fees 131,988

8,305

-

140,293 Performance-based income 12,215

-

-

12,215 Other service fees 31,133

2,671

64,998

98,802 Total revenues from others 352,641

11,534

64,998

429,173 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions 52,758

1,939

-

54,697 Recurring service fees 174,083

164,217

-

338,300 Performance-based income -

21,411

-

21,411 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 226,841

187,567

-

414,408 Total revenues 579,482

199,101

64,998

843,581 Less: business taxes and related

surcharges (2,587)

(630)

(1,380)

(4,597) Net revenues 576,895

198,471

63,618

838,984 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager compensation (143,550)

(10)

(271)

(143,831) Performance fee compensation -

(5,975)

-

(5,975) Other compensations (142,420)

(62,725)

(30,149)

(235,294) Total compensation and benefits (285,970)

(68,710)

(30,420)

(385,100) Selling expenses (74,160)

(3,747)

(3,317)

(81,224) General and administrative

expenses (34,092)

(20,046)

(5,872)

(60,010) Other operating expenses (23,010)

(4,258)

(23,838)

(51,106) Government grants 9,518

-

-

9,518 Total operating costs and expenses (407,714)

(96,761)

(63,447)

(567,922) Income from operations 169,181

101,710

171

271,062

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2019

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 347,744

212,137

60,912

620,793 Hong Kong 139,406

26,829

-

166,235 Others 57,265

2,844

-

60,109 Total revenues 544,415

241,810

60,912

847,137



Three months ended September 30, 2018

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Financial

Services

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 445,416

150,119

64,998

660,533 Hong Kong 133,347

48,982

-

182,329 Others 719

-

-

719 Total revenues 579,482

199,101

64,998

843,581

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)[5]

Three months ended







September 30,

September 30,

Change



2018

2019







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 207,708

191,598

(7.8%)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 35,647

21,310

(40.2%)

Less: loss from fair value changes of equity securities

(unrealized) (20,686)

(6,047)

(70.8%)

Add: gains from sales of equity securities 29,891

139,816

367.8%

Less: tax effect of adjustments 7,961

5,059

(36.5%)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 285,971

353,712

23.7%















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 24.8%

22.8%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 34.1%

42.0%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 3.41

3.10

(9.1%)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.68

5.73

22.4%



[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the

effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized),

adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any.

