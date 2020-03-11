Noah Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language conference call to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Conference call details Date/Time Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in details

- United States Toll Free +1-866-311-7654 - Mainland China Toll Free 4001-201-203 - Hong Kong Toll Free - Hong Kong Local Toll 800-905-945 +852 301-84992 - International +1-412-317-5227 Conference Title Noah Holdings Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Participant Password Noah Holdings Limited

A telephone replay will be available starting one hour after the end of the conference call until March 31, 2020 at +1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) or +1-412-317-0088 (International Toll). The replay access code is 10139594.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Noah's investor relations website under the Announcements & Events section at http://ir.noahgroup.com .

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. From January to September 2019, Noah distributed RMB65.4 billion (US$9.4 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB176.5 billion (US$25.3 billion) as of September 30, 2019.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes fixed income, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,368 relationship managers across 307 service centers in 81 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 288,245 registered clients as of September 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com .

