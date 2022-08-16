Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 14:00:00

Noble Acquires Fourteen-Asset Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt Hotel Portfolio

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of a fourteen-asset Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt hotel portfolio. Noble will invest in physical enhancements across the portfolio while optimizing operations to drive market share and increase profitability.

ADIA Portfolio Acquisition

"Since the second quarter of last year, Noble has invested more than $1.5 billion across the United States in 40 hotels with approximately 6,000 rooms as we continue to capitalize on the thematic opportunity in travel and hospitality," said Noble's CEO, Mit Shah.

"The acquisition of these premium branded hotels is consistent with our strategy to invest in well-located assets in high growth markets with healthy business and leisure demand," said Noble's Chief Investment Officer, Ben Brunt.

About Noble Investment Group
Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested more than $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

ADIA Portfolio Acquisition

Noble Investment Group. (PRNewsFoto/Noble Investment Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-acquires-fourteen-asset-marriott-hilton-and-hyatt-hotel-portfolio-301606310.html

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

