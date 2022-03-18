Noble Corp., Maersk Drilling Announce New Combined Executive Team - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) announced Friday the new executive team for the combined company, following the merger with Denmark's Drilling Co. of 1972 A/S, known as Maersk Drilling. The team will be effective after the closing of the deal.

Robert Eifler, Noble's President and Chief Executive Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Richard Barker will become Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Other members of the executive management team for the combined company will include Richard Barker, William Turcotte, Joey Kawaja, Caroline Alting, Blake Denton, Marika Reis, Mikkel Ipsen, Kirk Atkinson, Claus Bachmann, Matthew Brodie, and Garth Pulkkinen.

Eifler said, "This highly capable management team, comprised of existing leadership from both Noble and Maersk Drilling, will bring significant experience and strong leadership values to the combined company. Together, we will work to quickly and successfully integrate the two businesses and help deliver a differentiated value proposition for both our customers and shareholders."

It was in November last year that both companies agreed to combine in a primarily all-stock transaction. Following the deal closure, both companies' shareholders would each own approximately 50 percent of the outstanding shares of the combined company.