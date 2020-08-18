Noble Gamification Helps Financial Services Firms Conquer Marketplace Challenges to Increase Employee and Customer Engagement

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is helping today's financial services organizations manage their critical customer relationship activities in today's challenging marketplace. The industry has been besieged by an increasingly mobile consumer base, a changing workforce, a volatile regulatory environment, and an uncertain economy affected by the pandemic. With over three decades of experience and know-how, Noble's industry-leading suite of solutions for contact center, workforce engagement, gamification, and analytics can provide a much-needed and rapid defense to help overcome these challenges.

Financial Services firms can turn to a number of enabling contact center technologies to help them reimagine the way they do business to elevate both employee engagement and customer experience – which translates to dramatically improved retention, reduced costs, and increased profits. One of these technologies is Gamification.

Noble Gamification software is designed to increase productivity and decrease attrition across the generational spectrum of agents within the modern-day call center by rewarding agents for meeting business goals by using challenges and competitions that earn points, recognition, and cash prizes. Noble's award-winning Gamification solution uses game mechanics to leverage both intrinsic and extrinsic motivators, encouraging agents not to just earn rewards or gain personal improvement, but to achieve both at the same time, resulting in a more desired and repeatable agent behavior.

"Within the context of financial services firms today, gamification builds knowledge and motivates and engages employees and customers to elevate their experience, build loyalty, and increase revenue," said Chris Hodges, Noble's SVP sales and marketing. "It is used for employee recruitment, onboarding and training, and on-going coaching to raise productivity and performance, reduce compliance risk, and improve sales and profitability. It also helps make difficult tasks easier and mundane tasks more fun."

A leading receivables management company has teamed with Noble Systems to produce better-than-expected results, saying: "Noble Gamification brought us better rewards for agents, not just top performers, but everyone, with instant acknowledgement for achievements no matter where they fall on the spectrum. We've seen increases in all of the KPIs we brought into gamification, for dialer adherence, total calls, and talk time percentage. KPIs that we previously thought were unattainable have been blown out of the water."

Read the ebook "Financial Services and Gamification: Building Trust and Revenue" to learn more about how Finserv companies can boost performance and the bottom line by gamifying work. To learn more about all of Noble's award-winning customer experience management and workforce engagement solutions, including testimonials and success stories, visit noblesystems.com for product information, case studies, videos, blogs, and more.

