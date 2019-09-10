Noble Systems to Present on Agent Performance at Customer Contact Week 2019 Fall Expo

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technologies, today announced that it would display its Workforce Engagement (WEM) and Gamification solutions at the upcoming Customer Contact Week 2019 Fall Expo, to be held September 16 - 19, 2019, at the Hilton in Austin, Texas.

Formerly known as Call Center Week, Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the world's largest customer contact event. Celebrating twenty years, it brings together more than 3,000 attendees ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery.

Noble Systems will be hosting attendees throughout the week in booth #806, offering live demonstrations that showcase its portfolio, including Noble Gamification, for which the company earned TMC's 2018 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award presented by CUSTOMER Magazine.

Who: Noble Systems

What: Customer Contact Week 2019 Fall Expo, Booth #806

When: September 16 – 19, 2019

Where: Booth #806, Hilton Austin, Austin, TX

Todd Smith, Noble's VP Gamification, will lead an Interactive Discussion Group on Agent Performance. Smith will outline how leveraging gamification within the contact center platform to drive desired agent and team behavior requires finding the right incentives to measure, monitor, and promote the KPIs that are vital to success. Attendees will learn different approaches for using gamification to align contact center technology and business intelligence to achieve dynamic results.

Who: Todd Smith, Gamification Expert, Noble Systems

What: CCW Fall Expo – Interactive Discussion Group: Agent Performance

When: Weds, September 18, 2019: Session One: 10:50 AM - 12:30 PM; Session Two: 1:30 PM - 3:10 PM

Where: CCW Fall Expo, Hilton Austin, Austin, TX

Call centers are high-pressure, stressful environments. Agents are expected to deal with demanding customers, be knowledgeable about many products and services, adhere to changing compliance regulations, all while being continuously monitored and timed. This can lead to agent overload which can manifest itself in dissatisfaction, disengagement and poor performance. Ultimately these agents can get burned out which can result in attrition. Studies have indicated that as much as 74 percent of agents are at risk of burnout and centers can lose between 30-45 percent of agents each year to attrition.

The right solutions can help manage the omnichannel experience and ultimately increase customer engagement. By utilizing Noble Systems' omnichannel inbound/outbound contact technologies, workforce management, conversational analytics, and self-service solutions, companies are empowered to manage the full spectrum of customer communications.

For businesses that need their contact centers to help customers achieve desired outcomes as efficiently and quickly as possible, Noble Systems is a trusted partner who combines 30 years' industry expertise with a comprehensive portfolio of omnichannel contact center, workforce engagement management and business intelligence solutions.

About Noble Systems

