Transocean Aktie
WKN DE: A0REAY / ISIN: CH0048265513
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07.07.2026 17:29:07
Noble vs. Transocean: Which Off-Shore Drilling Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The offshore drilling market remains a volatile corner of the energy sector, leaving investors to choose between the leaner Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) and the massive scale of Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).Noble focuses on ultra-deepwater and jackup opportunities with a highly efficient fleet, while Transocean operates as a heavyweight with a focus on harsh-environment drilling. This comparison explores which stock offers the best path for your capital.Noble operates as an offshore drilling contractor, providing high-specification rigs to major integrated and national oil companies. The business strategy centers on maintaining a modern fleet capable of handling complex ultra-deepwater projects in regions like the North Sea and the U.S. Gulf. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as its backlog is heavily tied to ExxonMobil at nearly 23.7%, Shell at approximately 19.5%, BP at roughly 16.2%, and TotalEnergies at close to 12.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Transocean Ltd.
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Transocean präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Transocean stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)