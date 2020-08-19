Noblis Awarded GSA Contract to Provide Program Management and Technical Advisory Services for FedRAMP

RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Risk and Authorization Management Programs (FedRAMP) Program Management and Technical (ISSO) Support contract which continues the services the company has provided to GSA since 2012. The competitively awarded prime contract has a one-year base period plus two, two-year option periods.

Noblis and its subcontractors will provide cloud cybersecurity assessment analysis, cloud architecture reviews, program and risk management, policy and guidance development, strategy, stakeholder engagement and continuous monitoring of cloud systems.

"GSA's FedRAMP is covering over five million assets of the world's largest cloud providers with over one-third of the world's internet traffic through its program, and Noblis is committed to supporting the accelerated adoption of cloud solutions while improving the confidence in the security of these cloud solutions to ensure government technology modernization is successful," said Mile Corrigan, vice president, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. "We are proud to apply our security expertise, management, and automation capabilities to such a critical mission for our nation."

"GSA's FedRAMP has set aggressive goals that allow cloud service providers to bring innovation to the government market faster, agencies to secure them more efficiently, and GSA to effectively monitor compliance continuously," said Jim Soltys, senior fellow, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. "We're honored to be selected by the GSA to support their growing role as a government-wide thought leader, making cloud security more about identifying and addressing risks and less about merely achieving compliance."

Noblis' proven performance supporting GSA's FedRAMP, coupled with its subject matter expertise in cloud security architectures for mission critical information technology applications, will help create new, innovative approaches for the GSA as they implement next generation solutions essential to the future of government technology modernization.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

SOURCE Noblis