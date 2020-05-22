Noblis Names Matt Salter Vice President of Business Development for their Federal Civilian Solutions Mission Area

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government has named Matt Salter vice president of business development for the Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions (FCS) mission area.

"As the business development director for our FCS mission area Matt has contributed to business growth and successfully launched an FCS emerging business development leader program which helped foster employee growth," said Amr ElSawy, president and CEO, Noblis. "We look forward to his continued contributions to our growth in FCS and his collaboration across Noblis to help us meet our government clients current and future needs."

"Matt has contributed significantly to Noblis' growth and high bid performance standards in our federal civilian mission area," said Mile Corrigan, vice president, Noblis Federal Civilian Solutions. "He has applied discipline and rigor across Noblis' business development lifecycle while mentoring account leaders and capture managers across the enterprise."

In addition to Salter's proven track record as a business developer in the federal and commercial markets, he has served as a senior manager leading technical teams in the healthcare and transportation domains to advance IT modernization efforts including cloud, high performance computing, enterprise information management and risk-based decision making. Salter also served as program manager for Noblis' Risk and Safety Management Alert System, where he led cross functional teams in product development, system implementation and training, and subscription sales to healthcare providers across the U.S. and Canada.

Salter earned a bachelor's degree from George Mason University and holds numerous management and business development certifications.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.



SOURCE Noblis