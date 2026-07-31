NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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01.08.2026 01:00:00

Nobody's Talking About It, But This Business Could Make Nvidia a $10 Trillion Company

Before ChatGPT launched, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was worth $386 billion.Today, largely because of the generative AI boom unleashed by ChatGPT, the company is worth more than ten times that, currently valued at nearly $5 trillion.Now, there's another technological revolution unfolding that Nvidia is also leading, and it could be a significant long-term driver for the stock. I'm talking about the autonomous vehicle and robotics market, or, more broadly, what CEO Jensen Huang calls physical AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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