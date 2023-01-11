Nobu Hospitality Continues to Expand Global Footprint in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality will open five new hotels in 2023, including Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastián, and Toronto. With recent announcements of Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, the 32nd property to join the portfolio, the brand continues to grow globally with a strong development pipeline.

This year will mark Nobu Hotels' 10th anniversary following the opening of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2013. For almost 30 years the Nobu brand has been synonymous with modern luxury and instinctive design, a commitment to fine ingredients and incredible food, and an innate passion for service. Each of the existing 32 hotel destinations have been carefully selected based on the success of a Nobu restaurant, to reach 60 restaurants worldwide this year, creating a platform for locals and international travelers alike to create unforgettable memories around food. With the concept of Kokoro – the Japanese word for heartfelt – tying the portfolio together, Nobu has continued to maintain a strong family-feel over the last decade fueling its continued expansion.

Providing not just a place to stay, but a place to live, 2023 will also welcome the brand's first luxury residences in Toronto and Los Cabos, embodying the spirit of Nobu in both design and attitude. With six other residential projects in the pipeline, including Al Khobar, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, and Punta Cana – Nobu is firmly positioning itself within the luxury lifestyle sphere by offering an exclusive curated experience for buyers. A place to relax in unpretentious luxury, while still feeling part of something special, the residences will provide purposeful design, elevated amenities including Nobu dining and room service for its residents and unparalleled access to the surrounding area through a dedicated team.

