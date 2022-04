Node.js 18 updates OpenSSL support, enables fetch API

Node.js 18, the latest version of the popular JavaScript runtime, has been released, bringing enhancements in cryptography and turning on an experimental fetch API by default. However, prebuilt binaries for 32-bit Windows are not yet available.Introduced April 19 and available from the Node.js website, Node.js 18 improves security with support for the OpenSSL 3.0 cryptography library, which includes open source implementations of SSL and TLS protocols for securing communications across networks. OpenSSL 3.0 has a FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) module that has been submitted for validation. FIPS is a set of US government requirements for governing cryptographic usage in the public sector.To read this article in full, please click here