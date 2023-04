Node.js 20 introduces permissions model

Node.js 20 is available. The latest version of the popular JavaScript runtime introduces a permissions model for restricting resource access during execution. It’s currently an experimental feature, requiring a special flag to enable.Introduced April 18, Node.js 20 can be accessed from nodejs.org as the “Current” release, carrying the latest features of the platform. It is slated to enter LTS (long-term support) status October 24, which typically guarantees bug fixes for at least 30 months.To read this article in full, please click here