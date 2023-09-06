|
06.09.2023 11:00:00
Node.js upgrade adds environment variable config
Node.js 20.6.0, the latest version of the asynchronous, event-driven JavaScript runtime, includes built-in env. file support for configuring environment variables.The update, cited as the “current” version of Node.js and announced September 4, can be downloaded from the project website. With env., Node.js proponents said the configuration file should follow the INI file format, with each line having a key-value pair for an environment variable. To initialize the Node.js application with predefined configurations, developers can use this CLI command: node—file=config.env index.js. In addition, the change for environment variables enables definition of NODE_OPTIONS directly in the .env file, eliminating the need to put it in package.json.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!