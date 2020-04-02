Node Records to Release Anne Nikitin's Score Soundtrack to Award-Winning Documentary The Trial of Ratko Mladić

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Node Records is excited to release Anne Nikitin's score soundtrack to the documentary "The Trial of Ratko Mladić" on Friday, April 3rd, 2020, through all digital platforms.

Anne Nikitin is an Ivor Novello Award-nominated composer best known for her work on director Bart Layton's BAFTA-winning film "The Imposter," critically-acclaimed heist movie "American Animals," BBC Drama / PBS Masterpiece's "Mrs. Wilson," and the Ursula MacFarlane-directed "Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein."

From sweeping orchestral scores to dirty guitars, mesmeric synths, and delicate piano refrains, Anne is known for creating unique sound worlds spanning a wide range of genres.

"The Trial of Ratko Mladić" is a Sandpaper Films documentary that covers the dramatic five-year trial of the man held responsible for the siege of Sarajevo and the murder of over 7,000 men and boys in Srebrenica – an epic story of justice, accountability and a country trying to escape from its bloody past. The film received the 2019 Grierson Award for Best Single International Documentary, aired on PBS FRONTLINE, and was one of Filmmaker Magazine's Top Scary Political Docs of 2018.

Track Listing:

1. The Trial Begins

2. This Complex Land

3. Finding a Father

4. Road to War

5. Wounds Won't Heal

6. Men and Women Separated

7. Saliha's Song

8. Mass Grave

9. Four Football Fields

10. Srebrenica Prosecution

11. Landscape

12. Mladić Day

13. Elvira

14. Tomasica Prosecution

15. Mass Funeral

16. Crimes Against Humanity

17. The Verdict

18. Justice

About Node Records

Node Records is a specialty boutique label committed to releasing and marketing music from groundbreaking artists and films. Based in Los Angeles and New York, Node is distributed by BFE / The Orchard. Releases include the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo," the Oscar-nominated film "The Wife," and CNN Films' "Halston."

