Nodeflux, Indonesia's Vision AI company takes the stage at the prestigious AI World Summit event

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodeflux, the first and largest company in the field of Vision AI technology in Indonesia, is participating with various prominent figures in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector in the world to discuss the progress of AI ecosystem in Indonesia at the World Summit AI on 8 - 9 October 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The summit is an international event to bring together all AI-based ecosystems, discussing a series of breakthroughs in solving AI problems and plan the global agenda in the AI sector. It invited more than 200 international speakers and more than 6,000 visitors from various industries throughout the world.

Having the opportunity to appear on the prestigious stage as the only Indonesian representative in AI, Nodeflux took the theme "The High-Growth Ecosystem of AI to Reach Multi-sectoral Implementation" to discuss how Nodeflux's success in implementing AI to respond to problems in the business and government sectors, as well as providing related views important instruments needed to support the acceleration of AI growth in various industries.

Until now, AI automation systems and digital transformation are increasingly loved by the people of Indonesia. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), an IT market research company, Indonesia ranks first in terms of adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in ASEAN. IDC research results say, 24.6 percent of organizations in Indonesia have implemented artificial intelligence.

"At Nodeflux, we believe that the nation's youth can play an important role in driving the nation's technological progress to become independent, and the Nodeflux team itself is highly committed to making the company a catalyst in technological development in Indonesia by printing experts in the AI field. In this case, technology plays an important role to support the development needs of the AI ecosystem, including from the government, industry, community, and academic sectors," said Faris Rahman, Co-Founder and CTO of Nodeflux.

Faris, one of the AI experts in Indonesia, added that the implementation of sustainable AI is supported by collaboration between stakeholders. Nodeflux is contributing to a number of government initiatives, including supporting security and oversight in collaboration with the Indonesian National Police, supporting data-driven policies for the reception of municipal government revenues, one of which is Jakarta Smart City.

In addition to the government sector, Nodeflux also supports the business industry missions related to digital transformation. Infomedia, a subsidiary of PT. Telkom Indonesia, is adopting Face Recognition technology for Visitor Management System & Access Control, which enables the registration process automation when visitors enter the area to provide access into the building while providing high-level security with controlled room access.

Nodeflux actively participates in a series of plans to accelerate AI through an open platform namely the Indonesia AI Forum to provide education to interested people and/or communities with the discussion of the latest AI trends and the implementation of AI for related sectors. The development and research program by the AI Scientist Nodeflux team also took an important role by involving several universities in Indonesia to provide analysis related to the need for solutions to problems that can be supported by AI technology.

Various global achievements have also been received by Nodeflux, including being the only representative in Indonesia in becoming a member of the NVIDIA Metropolis Software Partner Program (MSPP) among 24 leading AI companies in the world and becoming the first of Indonesia to reach 25th place in the ratings Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) in September 2019.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008313/CTO_CEO_Nodeflux.jpg