NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 27 MARCH 2023 AT 09:00 EET

NoHo Partners becomes market leader in the Helsinki entertainment and nightclub market through a strategic acquisition

NoHo Partners Plc has signed an agreement through which the Helsinki nightlife classics, Apollo Live Club, nightclub Maxine and Kaivohuone restaurant, transfer under the ownership of the Group’s subsidiary Stadin Night Oy, in cooperation with the investor Raimo Sarajärvi. The seller in the transaction is Night People Group, a Finnish restaurant Group. Mira Ritasmäki continues as operational manager of Stadin Night Oy together with key persons responsible for the restaurant operations.

"The entertainment and nightlife market continues to be the most profitable type of restaurant business and its future looks good in many ways. The number of students and young adults in the cities is growing and for them getting together in the evening, sharing experiences has a special role. At the same time, the demand for corporate events focused on experiences and diverse spaces is increasing. Helsinki is the largest entertainment market in Finland and NoHo Partners’ market share there has traditionally been smaller than in other student cities. The classics we have now acquired have proven their vitality during the past decade and we believe we can develop the businesses together with key persons joining us through the transaction”, comments NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström.

This acquisition turns NoHo Partners into a market leader in the Helsinki night club market. The company’s entertainment and nightclub portfolio in Helsinki already includes renowned restaurants such as Teatteri, Wallis’, Baarikärpänen, Henry’s Pub, Holiday and Babylon Club and Garden. With the new acquisitions, NoHo Partners’ turnover in the Helsinki nightclub market increases to approximately EUR 25 million.

Facts

Stadin Night Oy

Subsidiary of NoHo Partners Plc

Ownership after the transaction: NoHo Partners 60%, Raimo Sarajärvi 35%, M.R. Capital 5%

Apollo Live Club

Entertainment centre for over 24-year-olds, capacity for < 1000 guests

Apollo Live Club is an event restaurant located in an old movie theatre in central Helsinki, that together with the Apollo Street Bar in the inner patio becomes a large night-time music club. Apollo offers interesting events, gigs and performances as well as club atmosphere. Apollo also includes a karaoke bar and a terrace bar in the inner court.

Maxine

Night club over 20-year-olds, corporate and private events for < 730 guests

Maxine is located in the sixth floor of the central Kamppi shopping centre, where different atmospheric sections offer rooftop views for cosy socializing, dancing and karaoke.

Kaivohuone

Corporate and private events for < 1000 guests, night club on summer weekends

Kaivohuone, built in 1838, is a charismatic wooden villa in the middle of the Kaivopuisto park that operates as a night club in the summers as well as a popular setting for different private events.

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655

