|
09.05.2023 08:55:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9.5.2023 09:55
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
The managers’ transactions notification is related to a reward payment of long-term share-based incentive plan directed to the key employees of the company. The transaction was carried out by a directed share issue without payment of which the company announced in the stock exchange release on 3.5.2023.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tero Kaikkonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30850/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12140 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 12140 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Restamax Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Restamax gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Restamax stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Restamax zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Restamax legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: Restamax stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Restamax legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.21
|Ausblick: Restamax legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Restamax legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)