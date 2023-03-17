|
17.03.2023 15:00:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 17.3.2023 16:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27511/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-15
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 178 Unit price: 7.46 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.46 EUR
(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 7.42 EUR
(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.42 EUR
(5): Volume: 261 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 1031 Volume weighted average price: 7.42188 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-15
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 7.46 EUR
(2): Volume: 61 Unit price: 7.47 EUR
(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.43 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 127 Volume weighted average price: 7.45913 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(7): Volume: 86 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(8): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
(10): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(16): Volume: 49 Unit price: 7.55 EUR
(17): Volume: 80 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
(18): Volume: 13 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.65 EUR
(20): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(21): Volume: 52 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
(22): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
(23): Volume: 30 Unit price: 7.65 EUR
(24): Volume: 15 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
(25): Volume: 175 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
(27): Volume: 98 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(28): Volume: 222 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
Aggregated transactions (28):
Volume: 1374 Volume weighted average price: 7.57895 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
(2): Volume: 89 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 18 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 5 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 95 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
(7): Volume: 79 Unit price: 7.53 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 464 Volume weighted average price: 7.55485 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-16
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 381 Unit price: 7.545 EUR
(2): Volume: 271 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(3): Volume: 24 Unit price: 7.63 EUR
(4): Volume: 82 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 83 Unit price: 7.605 EUR
(6): Volume: 84 Unit price: 7.595 EUR
(7): Volume: 79 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 1004 Volume weighted average price: 7.56207 EUR
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.
