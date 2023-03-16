NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 MARCH 2023 AT 8.30 EET

NoHo Partners Plc's Annual Report 2022 has been published

NoHo Partners Plc has published its Annual Report 2022. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2022.

NoHo Partners’ official consolidated financial statements have been published as an xHTML file in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements are labelled with XBRL tags and the notes with XBRL block tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young Oy has issued an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on NoHo Partners’ ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report 2022 is attached to this release as PDF and XHTML files and is also available on https://www.noho.fi/en/investors/.

Tampere, 16 March 2023

NoHo Partners Plc

For more information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.

