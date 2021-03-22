Press Release

Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom

Over 4.5 Gbps speed achieved for the first time during a trial on live commercial equipment

Trial conducted using Nokia AirScale technology utilizing mmWave spectrum

Fast 5G speeds will improve consumer experience and deliver Industry 4.0 and digital transformation

22 March 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced that it has achieved a 5G speed record during a trial with Turk Telekom in the Turkish capital city, Ankara. The record, which reached over 4.5 Gbps, is the first to be achieved on 5G New Radio (5GNR) only, utilizing Nokia’s AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26 GHz mmWave spectrum, 800 MHz bandwidth and a single user device.

During the trial, Nokia’s AirScale Base Station connected with a mobile device to transfer data across Turk Telekom’s 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps. Nokia was selected by Turk Telekom to deliver the ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity required to test the full range of 5G connectivity in the scope of this trial.

The high speeds achieved during the trial will enable more high-bandwidth and latency-sensitive enterprise services, such as remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications. 5G-powered networks will also allow customers to enjoy VR/AR experiences, download 4K video content or games in a matter of seconds, as well as enable enhanced capacity fixed wireless access connectivity.

With this successful test, the operator is effectively demonstrating how a 5G rollout can improve service quality and download speeds for consumers, as well as supporting enterprise and business use cases, including Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.

Yusuf Kiraç, Chief Technology Officer at Turk Telekom, said: "During the trial, we solely used mmWave spectrum over the 5G test network which reached record speeds above 4.5 Gbps. Thanks to this technology, which provides numerous benefits for users and operators, we achieved the high speeds and large capacity targets promised by 5G. These technologies also act as a bridge to develop and pave the way for "Terahertz" systems that provide ultra-high-speed and capacity, which are planned to be used in 6G. Being the most prepared operator in Turkey for 5G, thanks to our strong fiber infrastructure, we are delighted to conclude another important milestone in this technology with a record. We will continue to lead the development of all new generation technologies in our country, as we are doing today.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Despite the launch of commercial 5G networks in many countries, 5G trials still play an important role in the development of faster and better networks. This record speed achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally.”

Resources

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

About Türk Telekom Group

Türk Telekom, with 179 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. adopted a "customer-oriented” and integrated structure in order to respond to the rapidly changing communication and technology needs of customers in the most powerful and accurate way, while maintaining the legal entities of TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and TTNET A.S. intact and adhering to the rules and regulations to which they are subject. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom” brand as of January 2016.

"Turkey’s Multiplay Provider” Türk Telekom has 16.3 million fixed access lines, 13.4 million broadband, 3.1 million TV and 23.2 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2020. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 34,748 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey’s transformation into an information society. ?

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., providing PSTN and wholesale broadband services, directly owns 100% of mobile operator TT Mobil Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, Mobile TV, Smart TV services provider TTNET A.S., convergence technologies company Argela Yazilim ve Bilisim Teknolojileri A.S., IT solution provider Innova Bilisim Çözümleri A.S., online education software company Sebit Egitim ve Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S., call center company AssisTT Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S., project development and corporate venture capital company TT Ventures Proje Gelistirme A.S, Electric Supply and Sales Company TTES Elektrik Tedarik Satis A.S., wholesale data and capacity service provider TT International Telekomünikasyon Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi and provider of combined facilities support activities TT Destek Hizmetleri A.S and indirectly owns 100% of subsidiaries of TT Holding BV, TV Broadcasting and VOD services provider Net Ekran Companies, telecommunications devices sales company TT Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S and payment services company TT Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.S., counselling services company 11818 Rehberlik ve Müsteri Hizmetleri A.S. and web portal and computer programming company APPYAP Teknoloji ve Bilisim A.S.????