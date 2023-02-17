17.02.2023 16:00:00

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
17 February 2023 at 17:00 EET

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Corker, Ricky
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25652/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-16
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 825 Unit price: 4.48232 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 825 Volume weighted average price: 4.48232 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten