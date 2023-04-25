25.04.2023 18:00:00

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
25 April 2023 at 19:00 EEST

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Corker, Ricky
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29083/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-24
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 155 Unit price: 3.87507 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 155 Volume weighted average price: 3.87507 EUR

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.) 3,83 -0,09% Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

