Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Dannenfeldt)

25 May 2023 at 16:15 EEST

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dannenfeldt, Thomas
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32353/6/8
Transaction date: 2023-05-24
Venue: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR (XGAT)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2700 Unit price: 3.72848 EUR
(2): Volume: 2700 Unit price: 3.73181 EUR
(3): Volume: 8600 Unit price: 3.74161 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3)
Volume: 14000 Volume weighted average price: 3.73719 EUR

