Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Hammarén)

04.02.2025 19:00:04

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
4 February 2025 at 20:00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Patrik
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 94825/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-04
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 4.45345 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 151 Volume weighted average price: 4.45345

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


