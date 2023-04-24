Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Horan)

|
24.04.2023 17:10:00
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
24 April 2023 at 18:10 EEST
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
On 4 April 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation resolved that approximately 40% of the annual fee of the Board members be paid in Nokia shares. In accordance with this resolution, the following shares have been purchased for and on behalf of the Board member.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Horan, Jeanette
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 29006/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-04-24
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21418 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 21418 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
