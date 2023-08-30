|
30.08.2023 15:30:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
30 August 2023 at 16:30 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37200/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-30
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 298 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 298 Volume weighted average price: N/A
