|
25.10.2023 17:30:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
25 October 2023 at 18:30 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41537/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-25
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4247 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4247 Volume weighted average price: N/A
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,09
|1,21%
