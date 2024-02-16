|
16.02.2024 11:00:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
16 February 2024 at 12:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52544/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-15
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 22 Unit price: 3.2506 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 22 Volume weighted average price: 3.2506 EUR
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Nokia-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Nokia schließt neues Abkommen mit Vivo und beendet Patentstreit (Dow Jones)
|
29.01.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|ROUNDUP: Nokia hofft nach Gewinneinbruch auf anziehende Investitionsbereitschaft (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nokia auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 4 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|Nokia hofft nach Gewinneinbruch auf anziehende Investitionsbereitschaft (dpa-AFX)
|
24.01.24
|Ausblick: Nokia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.01.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,28
|0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.