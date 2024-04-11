|
11.04.2024 17:30:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Sahgal)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
11 April 2024 at 18:30 EEST
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Sahgal)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sahgal, Raghav
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57946/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32760 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 32760 Volume weighted average price: N/A
