08.02.2023 17:00:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Schoeb)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
8 February 2023 at 18:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Schoeb)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Schoeb, Melissa
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25246/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-02-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32686 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 32686 Volume weighted average price: N/A
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
