Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
14 August 2023 at 12:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Uitto)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36564/4/4
Transaction date: 2023-08-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 3.5902 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5 Volume weighted average price: 3.5902 EUR

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


