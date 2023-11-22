|
22.11.2023 17:00:00
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Uitto)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
22 November 2023 at 18:00 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Uitto)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 44255/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-11-22
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 54497 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 54497 Volume weighted average price: N/A
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem n Investment in Nokia von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nokia-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nokia-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Nokia auf 5,30 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
19.10.23
|Nokia-Aktie tiefer: Nokia will Stellen abbauen (Dow Jones)
|
19.10.23
|ROUNDUP: Nokia will bis zu 14 000 Jobs streichen - Umsatzziel am unteren Ende (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)mehr Analysen
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.09.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.07.23
|Nokia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|3,26
|0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht mit leichten Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag antriebslos. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.