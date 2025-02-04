|
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Uitto)
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
4 February 2025 at 20:00 EET
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 94841/4/4
Transaction date: 2025-02-04
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 151 Unit price: 4.45345 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 151 Volume weighted average price: 4.45345
